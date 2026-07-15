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ZooTampa celebrates America’s 250th birthday with month-long celebration

The event features themed animal enrichment activities, festive food, drinks, and merchandise.
ZooTampa celebrates America’s 250th birthday with month-long celebration
ZooTampa celebrates America’s 250th birthday with month-long celebration
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  • Red, White, and Zoo runs all July at ZooTampa at Lowry Park.
  • The event features themed animal enrichment activities, festive food, drinks, and merchandise.

Watch a live porcupine on DPL

ZooTampa celebrates America’s 250th birthday with month-long celebration

  • ZooTampa is also honoring local and national heroes by offering complimentary admission to active-duty military, Hillsborough County government employees, City of Tampa team members, and Hillsborough County school teachers through September.
  • You can learn more about Red, White, and Zoo and the animal enrichment schedules by clicking here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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