ZooTampa talks about Manatee Conservation Celebration on Denis Phillips Live

- The first-ever Manatee Conservation Celebration is taking place at ZooTampa on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Organizers said the goal of the event is to raise awareness for these endangered species through fun, education, and interactive activities.
Watch more on Denis Phillips LiveZooTampa talks about Manatee Conservation Celebration on Denis Phillips Live
- ZooTampa will even be having a "Mock manatee release."
- The celebration is included with general admission to the zoo.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.