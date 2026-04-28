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ZooTampa talks about Manatee Conservation Celebration on Denis Phillips Live

The first ever Manatee Conservation Celebration is taking place at ZooTampa on Saturday May 2.
ZooTampa talks about Manatee Conservation Celebration on Denis Phillips Live
ZooTampa talks about Manatee Conservation Celebration on Denis Phillips Live
Posted
  • The first-ever Manatee Conservation Celebration is taking place at ZooTampa on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Organizers said the goal of the event is to raise awareness for these endangered species through fun, education, and interactive activities.

    Watch more on Denis Phillips Live

    ZooTampa talks about Manatee Conservation Celebration on Denis Phillips Live

  • ZooTampa will even be having a "Mock manatee release."
  • The celebration is included with general admission to the zoo.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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