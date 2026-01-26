What to expect from the cold front in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Freeze Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories are in effect as a cold front settles over our area.

Watch Denis Phillips live at 7:30 p.m. for the latest on the cold front this week

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said, "Freeze Warnings are in effect for Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties. A "Cold Weather Advisory" (Old school "wind chill advisory") is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. for the entire viewing area. And of course, a "Snuggle Alert" is in effect for the entire area. Bundle up, bring in the pets, watch for falling iguanas."

WFTS

Winds are picking up across the area Monday night. Wind Chills will be in the 20s on Tuesday morning. We are in for one of the longest stretches of below normal temps in recent memory.

This is shaping up to be one of the COLDEST Gasparillas in a long time.