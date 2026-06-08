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6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake

Tampa Bay 28 chief meteorologist Denis Phillips talks about earthquake.
Denis Phillips talks about earthquake
Earthquake of coast of Cuba
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TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Cuba around 2 p.m. on June 8.

Viewers and residents around the Tampa Bay area have reported feeling the earthquake.

Watch: Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips talks about the earthquake

Denis Phillips talks about earthquake

Ron Custard of Davenport called into the newsroom, saying the earthquake shook him up and it "felt like a tremor."

On Tampa Bay 28's Facebook post about the earthquake, we received this comment:

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Custard added his home shook with the glass and cabinets in his home rattling. He said this is the first time he has felt anything like this in his 29 years of being a Davenport resident.

Custard also said an electrical pole outside of his home is leaning due to the earthquake, and he has since contacted Duke Energy.

No tsunami threats to the United States have been issued, per the USGS.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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