Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in January

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, we've got what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat that are $20 or under.

The new year has begun! 2026 is here, and the weather is cooling down. Here are some fun activities to do while we enjoy the Florida winter!

Hot Chocolate

Nothing tastes better on a cold winter day than a cup of hot chocolate. In Downtown Tampa, Hampton Chocolate Factory specializes in all things chocolate.

HCF has gone viral on social media for its ice cream creations. And if it's warm in January or you don't care about the cold, those frozen treats are still a must-have! But if you're looking for something to warm you up, check out their hot chocolate.

You can also check out their selection of chocolates and nuts. Now I will say HCF isn't the cheapest spot in Tampa. It can be pricey. But I think if you're looking to go out for a nice dessert, this could be a way to make it feel more special!

Prices for dessert items range from $10 to $18, depending on what you choose.

To learn more about Hampton Chocolate Factory, click here.

Ice Skating

Looking for a cold-weather activity? Maybe you're already bundled up and want to fully embrace winter. Sounds like the perfect time to go ice skating!

There are plenty of places that offer public skating in the Tampa Bay area. In Wesley Chapel, AdventHealth Center Ice offers many dates and times for public skating throughout January. The cost to skate is $11 for a one-hour session plus a$7 skate rental.

In Tampa, TGH Ice Plex offers public skate times most Saturdays in January. The cost to skate is $10 plus a $5 skate rental.

For more information on ice skating at AdventHealth Center Ice, click here.

For more information on ice skating at TGH Ice Plex, click here.

Noodles and Soup to Warm You Up

When the weather is cold, there's nothing I crave more than a bowl of soup or a plate of hot noodles. If you're like me, then Thinh An Kitchen & Tofu is definitely a spot to check out!

Thinh An is a Vietnamese restaurant in Tampa. Their menu is so large that it can be overwhelming at first. From spring rolls and dumplings in the appetizers, to fried rice and soup in the entrees, there is so much to choose from. They even have sandwiches!

There are so many soup options depending on the kind of protein, noodles, and toppings you are interested in. And they're all delicious! If you're looking for something that isn't soup, I recommend the Cơm Chiên Thịt Gà (chicken fried rice) or the Mì Xào Mềm/ Giòn Thịt Bò (63 on the menu). The Mì Xào Mềm is sliced beef on top of crispy egg noodles.

Dylan Crain

Prices for most dishes range from $14 to $18, and the portions are substantial!

For more information on Thinh An Kitchen & Tofu, click here.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a budget!

