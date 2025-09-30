Where to watch Tampa Bay 28 News during MLB playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — The MLB Wild Card Series is airing over-the-air on Tampa Bay 28 - WFTS-TV.

The Chicago Cubs will host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, September 30, Wednesday, October 1, and Thursday, October 2 (if necessary) at 3 p.m.

If you are looking for local news and weather, open your Tampa Bay 28+ app on your favorite connected TV device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, etc.), your mobile device, or watch here on TampaBay28.com

Don't have the app? Here's how to download the free Tampa Bay 28+ app here.