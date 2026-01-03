Lightning head into weekend on a six-game win streak

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning enter the weekend on a six-game winning streak. Tampa Bay has tallied 28 goals in that span. The Bolts boast an impressive 13-4-3 record on the road this season. Nikita Kucherov is riding a six-game road streak in which he’s notched multiple points. Steven Stamkos’ eight-game multi-point road stretch (2017) is the only other such streak in franchise history.

San Jose enters Saturday’s game on a three-game win streak of their own. Center Macklin Celebrini leads the Sharks in points (62), goals (22), assists (40), and +/- (13).

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-3)

vs.

San Jose Sharks (20-27-3)

Time: 4 p.m.

Where: SAP Center at San Jose

Coverage starts on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 at 6:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.