'Threatened to kill me on numerous occasions': Court docs reveal past threats by woman accused of killing exes

TAMPA, Fla. — Our I-Team dug into Susan Avalon's past and court records show both men killed had good reason to be worried about their safety.

On Dec. 17, Avalon was arrested for allegedly killing two of her exes in two separate counties.

Court documents reveal past threats by Florida woman accused of killing exes

We've learned Avalon, who has gone by multiple different names in the past, had turbulent histories with both of her alleged shooting victims.

And we've uncovered a court document in which one of the men alleges she threatened to kill him and asked him to kill the other man years ago.

Records show Susan and her ex-husband David Scott, who she is alleged to have murdered in Bradenton, filed for divorce in Manatee County in July of 2013.

Court records show they fought over custody of their five children, and they ultimately went to live with David, with Susan awarded only supervised visitation.

Alleged “mental breakdown”

A court document filed by Scott’s attorney, alleged that in January 2017 during a supervised child visitation, Susan “had some sort of mental breakdown where she began ranting, raving and screaming at the top of her lungs.”

Susan filed a domestic violence injunction petition against David in Hillsborough County in 2019, where she was living at the time.

He alleged, “he hit me with dresser drawers while holding kids, choked me, and held me down."

She also wrote in her petition that David "purchased poison and told me he intended to kill our children if I did not submit to his control because he only wanted sons."

Susan wrote that David, who worked remotely for a tech company, "threatened to use his computer skills to ruin me."

The judge found no probable cause and denied her motion.

Fletcher alleges Susan asked him to kill Scott

The other shooting victim, Timothy Fletcher from Tampa, had a law enforcement background and had two children with Susan, according to court documents.

We uncovered Fletcher filed a domestic violence petition in Hillsborough County in 2016, where, in his own handwriting, Timothy wrote he "believes she suffers from mental illness."

Hillsborough County Court document

Timothy wrote she "asked me and my father to kill David Scott on numerous occasions. My father thought it was funny, but over time, I started to believe her."

Timothy also wrote “Susan has threatened to kill me on numerous occasions” and has said "you deserve to be dead" and "I should slit your neck".

A judge also denied that petition for an injunction.

Documents show Fletcher evicted Susan from a rental home where she allowed him to live.

Court documents show Susan also owed David Scott $41,464 in child support but was unable to pay it because she was unemployed.