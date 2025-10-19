Rescues in action: Dottie - sweet, social, and full of energy

Meet Dottie!

This adorable 8-month-old mixed-breed girl is sweet, social, and full of energy!

She’s crate-trained, potty-trained, and always ready for playtime. Dottie would love an active family with a fenced yard, as she’s still learning leash skills and can be a bit nervous in new places—but she absolutely loves meeting people!

When left alone, Dottie can get into things she shouldn’t (typical puppy behavior!), but she’s easily redirected with chew toys or bones.

Dottie does have a skin condition called ichthyosis, which causes her skin to be dry and flaky. It’s something she’ll have for life, but it’s manageable with regular baths and moisturizing treatments. She may need medicated baths occasionally if her skin gets irritated, but overall, she’s a happy, playful pup who doesn’t let it slow her down!

If you’re looking for a fun, affectionate companion and don’t mind a little extra skincare, Dottie might just be your girl!

Apply to adopt at https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/LUVR/dog [new.shelterluv.com]