Officials suspect bird flu after 12 swans die at Orlando's Lake Eola

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, May 19, 2014 photo, swans swim in Lake Eola as the sun sets in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A dozen of the iconic swans that live in the heart of downtown Orlando, Florida, have died in recent days of an unknown cause, leading officials to suspect that bird flu is to blame.

The deaths of the swans at Lake Eola don't appear to be suspicious, Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said Monday on social media.

About five dozen swans lived at the park before the recent deaths. The last bird flu outbreak in the park was in February 2024.

Because the deaths have taken place during the holiday season, the city's specialized veterinarians weren't available to do an immediate evaluation. The dead swans were being stored in a secure location so necropsies could be performed and a cause of death determined, the city commissioner said.

“We can't be certain until tests are completed,” Sheehan said.

The swans have been at Lake Eola for more than a century and are symbols of the central Florida city. They have been painted on street murals at city intersections, and visitors can rent swan-shaped pedal boats at the park.

