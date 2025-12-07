Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Beau

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue
TAMPA, Fla. — Beau is a sweet, 14-year-old Bichon-Maltese mix who lost his home when his owner entered hospice, but he’s still full of love, spunk, and cuddles.

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue told us about Beau:

"Beau is approx 14 years young (approximate date of birth of 04/1/2011). He is a Bichon Frisé/Maltese mix, 10 pounds, fully vetted and spunky, neutered! This little one was going to be put to sleep because the owner went into hospice care facility, and none of the family was interested in keeping him. We stepped in just at the right moment. Beau is currently on a medication for his heart that is $31.12/month. (Lungs have normal calcification seen in older pets. Heart has mild atrial enlargement.) He is also currently housebroken, and he learned his fosters home's doggie door like he has always used one (though he never had before). Beau is very easy going. Fine with other dogs and cats. He sleeps, eats and cuddles."

If you're interest in adopting Beau, click here!


Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area's growth firsthand.
