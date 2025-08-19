Chad Mills

Chad Mills is a Florida native who’s excited to return home to the Sunshine State to serve the viewers of Tampa Bay 28 with fair, impactful journalism.

Chad’s journalism journey began a decade ago when he graduated from UCF’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Since then, his career has taken him from Augusta, Ga. to Columbia, S.C. to Louisville, Ky.

In Columbia, a series of stories Chad put together about dangerous, fire-prone school buses was recognized with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

In Louisville, Chad’s coverage of the death of Breonna Taylor and ensuing protests was recognized with a Murrow Award and multiple regional Emmy Awards. While there, Chad’s reporting also exposed a gap in the law that allowed some mentally incompetent defendants to avoid both prison time and treatment. In 2021, that reporting helped change state law.

Chad is from Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle. In his free time, he loves enjoying Florida’s natural wonders, trying new restaurants, and spending time with his wife.

Chad is eager to get to work telling the stories that matter to you. Feel free to email him at chad.mills@TampaBay28.com or call his cell at 813-446-8126.

