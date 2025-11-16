Rescues in Action: Ella

TAMPA, Fla. — What's not to love about Ella? This well-rounded Chihuahua mix is great with both people and other dogs and is hoping you'll give her a forever home.

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue told us about Ella:

"The Queen of Cuddles and Endless Love, Looking for Her Forever Home If you’ve been searching for a furry best friend who’s equal parts affectionate and fun, meet Ella! This sweet girl is a professional cuddle bug who will happily be your shadow, following you everywhere to ensure you’re never alone (or snack-less). Ella gets along famously with her foster siblings and adores every human she meets. She’s potty trained, crate trained (and heads to her crate like a champ when asked!), and her food motivation makes her a quick learner. Need a walking buddy? Ella loves her strolls just as much as she loves lounging by your side afterward. She’s a great car companion, a fantastic listener, and one smart cookie. The only thing she’s not a fan of? Nail clippers—but hey, nobody’s perfect! Ella is the total package: affectionate, playful, and ready to be the queen of your heart."

If you're interest in adopting Ella, click here!



