Rescues in Action: Harley

TAMPA, Fla. — Harley is an eight-month-old goldendoodle. She's looking for a loving home after she was rescued from a dreadful situation.

Here's what Rescue Pets of Florida told us about Harley:

"Harley and 6 other doodles were rescued from a horrible situation from a breeder. Harley had completely shut down and was fearful of everything. After 7 months of neglect and damage she is starting to really shine. Just after a month she has found confidence and is very playful. Harley has discovered toys and loves to play tug with her housemates. She eats well and is doing well on leash training. Not being outside prior she has come to enjoy going out and catching on to potty training very well. Harley still fears men but is slowly warming up to and letting them pet her. Harley would love a family with another playful dog that can guide her and show her that her life is great. Harley is an amazing dog and will thrive in a house with a little patients as when she warms up to her humans she gives unconditional love."

If you're interested in adopting Harley, click here!