Rescues in action: Tommy - calm pup with a soft soul

Tommy is a calm, thoughtful pup with a soft soul. He can be a bit timid at first, but once he warms up, he melts into you and soaks up every bit of affection.

He’s crate trained, potty trained, and an expert in the fine art of quiet companionship. Chew toys are his jam—nylabones and buffalo horns help keep him happy and occupied.

Tommy gets along well with other dogs and could potentially live peacefully with cats. Since he’s still young, he’s likely to be fine around kind kids too. If you’re looking for a chill buddy who just wants to love and be loved, Tommy’s your guy.

He has the cutest short legs and a longer body. Will give you hugs.

Dogs Breed Chiweenie Mix

How old is the pet? 1 years old

Go to: www.pawliferescuegroup.org [pawliferescuegroup.org]