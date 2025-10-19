Rescues in action: Sprout - tiny in size, mighty in spirit

Hi there! I’m Sprout — tiny in size, mighty in spirit, and ready to grow right into your heart. I am 5 months old (DOB 5/4/2025 - May the 4th be with you...lol),

I may be the smallest pup on the block, but don’t let that fool you — I’ve got the heart of a champion and the zoomies to match!

I’m the only pup from my litter, a true survivor with a story that’s just beginning. And guess what? I’m hoping you will be part of my next chapter. I’m a pro at puppy kisses, an expert in emotional support, and a loyal sidekick who will follow you from room to room just to be near you.

Adventures? Count me in! I may have little legs, but they were made for big journeys — hikes, beach days, park playdates — let’s do it all! If you’re looking for a best friend who’s sweet, spirited, and always up for fun (with plenty of snuggles in between),

I think we just might be a perfect match. Are you ready to grow a little joy in your life? Because I’m ready to sprout some love right into yours.

Dogs Breed Jack Russell Terrier

Visit : website Heidislegacydogrescue.com