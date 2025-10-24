TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Oct. 23, the Lightning honored a man who works hard to make sure every child has the opportunity to play youth sports regardless of the costs.

WATCH: Lightning Community Hero: Bob McIntyre

Bob McIntyre is a long-time supporter of Clearwater for Youth, a nonprofit that gives all kids in Clearwater an opportunity to play youth sports.

Thanks to business leaders like Bob, Clearwater for Youth currently delivers over 50 programs to more than 17,000 local children.

The Lightning Foundations presented Bob with a $50,000 grant to help Clearwater for Youth continue their great work.



