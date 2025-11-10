Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Amy Cianci

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on November 8, the Lightning honored Amy Cianci, who is a long-time supporter of the St. Petersburg Foundation.

It’s an organization that works to improve the quality of life for Pinellas County residents. One of their projects is the Lealman Exchange Facility, which helps residents with free services like family programming, resource fairs, and cultural events.

Cianci is the heart and soul of the Lealman Exchange.

The Lightning awarded her a $50,000 grant to help the St. Petersburg Foundation to continue its mission.

