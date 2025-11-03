Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Davia Lerebours

Davia Lerebours the executive director of Pace Center for Girls Hillsborough. It’s a school the focuses on middle and high school aged girls who have faced adversity in their young lives.
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Oct. 30, the Lightning honored Davia Lerebours, the executive director of the Pace Center for Girls in Hillsborough.

It’s a school that focuses on middle and high school-aged girls who have faced adversity in their young lives.

Society considers these girls “At risk”, but Lerebours calls them “At promise.”

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley has worked with Pace Hillsborough and Pinellas for many years and watched the organization help young girls rewrite their stories for a brighter future.

The Lightning awarded Lerebours with $50,000 grant to help Pace Center for Girls Hillsborough continue its great work.


