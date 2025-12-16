Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Desiree Holley

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.
During the game on December 15, the Lightning honored a woman who is all about serving those who have served us.
Desiree Holley is the Chief Operating Officer at Operation Healing Forces. It’s an organization focused on caring for the bravest of the brave members of the U.S. Military’s Special Operations Forces.
Their goal is to promote the long-term mental, physical, and emotional well-being of the special operations community, their families, and caregivers.
For her efforts, The Lightning awarded Holley with a $50,000 grant to help Operation Healing Forces continue their important work.
