Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Diamond Davis Johnson

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on October 8, the Lightning honored a woman on a mission to help young adults aging out of foster care.

When a child in foster care turns 18, they’re suddenly out on their own. Diamond Davis Johnson works with the nonprofit, Ready for Life, to provide them with the resources they need to succeed as they transition into adulthood.

She’s in charge of the nonprofit's Family Hope Center. To make sure their impactful work can continue, the Lightning gave Diamond a $50,000 grant.