Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Diana Kopec

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Nov. 12, the Lightning honored Diana Kopec, who is the founder of a nonprofit focused on creating bonds between foster children and their foster parents.

Kopec is the heart and soul behind the nonprofit Feeding the Fosters.

They prepare hot meals for foster families, taking the stress of mealtime off their hands so they can build quality family bonds.

The Lightning awarded her a $50,000 grant to help Feeding the Fosters continue its mission.



