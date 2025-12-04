Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Dan Salvatore

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Nov. 26, the Lightning honored Dr. Dan Salvatore.

Dr. Salvatore is the director of Community Dental Clinic. Its mission is to provide high-quality dental care for low-income or underserved people in Pinellas County.

Last year alone, Dr. Salvatore and Community Dental provided more than 13,000 procedures to over 700 patients.

The Lightning awarded Dr. Salvatore a $50,000 grant to help Community Dental continue its mission.