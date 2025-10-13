Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityLightning Community Hero

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold

During the game on Oct. 11, the Lightning honored Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold, who are both passionate advocates for Pace Center for Girls Pinellas.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Oct. 11, the Lightning honored Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold, who are both dedicated to helping girls overcome adversity.

Both are passionate advocates for the Pace Center for Girls Pinellas. It’s a center providing free academic and social services to girls ages 11 to 17 dealing with hardships in their home life and struggling in school.

Pace Pinellas’s mission is to make sure these girls successfully graduate from high school. Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold are a big part of the mission.

For their efforts, the Lightning Foundations presented Dan and Bart with a $50,000 grant to help Pace continue its mission of creating a brighter future for girls.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.