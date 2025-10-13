Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Oct. 11, the Lightning honored Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold, who are both dedicated to helping girls overcome adversity.

Both are passionate advocates for the Pace Center for Girls Pinellas. It’s a center providing free academic and social services to girls ages 11 to 17 dealing with hardships in their home life and struggling in school.

Pace Pinellas’s mission is to make sure these girls successfully graduate from high school. Dr. Dan Strauss and Bart Diebold are a big part of the mission.

For their efforts, the Lightning Foundations presented Dan and Bart with a $50,000 grant to help Pace continue its mission of creating a brighter future for girls.