Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Ida Pagan

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on October 15, the Lightning honored a woman on a mission to care for the generation that cared for us.

Ida Pagan is a dedicated volunteer who helps keep Meals on Wheels Tampa rolling.

The nonprofit delivers hot meals and water to homebound senior citizens five days a week and frozen meals on the weekend.

Oftentimes, the Meals on Wheels crew is the only social interaction these seniors get. So they do wellness checks too, making sure seniors know they’re not alone.

To make sure this impactful work continues, the Lightning gave Ida a $50,000 grant.