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Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Mark Wolfson

During the game on October 17, the Lightning honored Mark Wolfson, a dedicated volunteer who works with Bay Area Legal Services.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero Mark Wolfson
Mark
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TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the October 17 game, the Lightning honored Mark Wolfson, a dedicated volunteer who works with Bay Area Legal Services.

Wolfson is an attorney who offers his services pro bono to low-income adult families with disabilities. Last year alone, he and Bay Area Legal Services helped 15,000 families.

To make sure their impactful work continues, the Lightning gave Wolfson a $50,000 grant.

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