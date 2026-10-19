Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Mark Wolfson

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the October 17 game, the Lightning honored Mark Wolfson, a dedicated volunteer who works with Bay Area Legal Services.

Wolfson is an attorney who offers his services pro bono to low-income adult families with disabilities. Last year alone, he and Bay Area Legal Services helped 15,000 families.

To make sure their impactful work continues, the Lightning gave Wolfson a $50,000 grant.