Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Nick and Ashley Barnett

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on October 26, the Lightning honored Nick and Ashley Barnett who are dedicated to helping families bridge the financial gap for a better education for their children.

The Barnett’s are long-time supporters of Academy Prep Center of Lakeland. It’s a tuition free, independent center for learning that helps middle school students who qualify for need based scholarships. It also helps prepare them for the often-challenging transition to high school.

Because of philanthropists like the Barnett’s the lives of thousands of kids at Academy Prep Center of Lakeland have been transformed.

The Lightning awarded the Barnett’s a $50,000 grant to help Academy Prep Center of Lakeland continue its mission.