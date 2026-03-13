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Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Noelle Polk Clark

Noelle Polk Clark is one of the dedicated attorneys providing essential legal support at Community Action Stops Abuse, better known as CASA.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Noelle Polk Clark
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TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 12, we honored a woman who is a strong advocate for a cause that’s near and dear to our hearts here at Tampa Bay 28.

Noelle Polk Clark is one of the dedicated attorneys providing essential legal support at Community Action Stops Abuse, better known as CASA.

CASA is a safe haven for survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

To make sure the mission of CASA continues, the Lightning awarded Noelle a $50,000 grant.

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