Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Rosalind Washington

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The game on Nov. 16 was military appreciation night and the Lightning honored a woman providing community connection to local veterans.

Rosalind Washington is a military veteran and dedicated volunteer with the nonprofit Seniors in Service.

Through their Veteran Connect Program, Rosalind works to provide her fellow veterans with services to combat loneliness, foster friendships, and connect them with critical resources.

The Lightning awarded her a $50,000 grant to help Seniors in Service continue their important work.