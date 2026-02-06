Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Savanna Thompson

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Feb. 5, the Bolts honored a fan, who, just like the team, is on a winning streak herself, using her own experience as motivation to inspire others.

For families facing financial insecurity, every day can be filled with stress and uncertainty, and that’s where the nonprofit Echo of Brandon comes in to help.

Savanna Thompson leads their Thonotosassa resource center, helping families with basic needs like clothing, job coaching, and critical resources. Last year, they distributed over 350,000 meals and helped nearly 30,000 people in need.

To make sure the mission continues, the Lightning gave Savanna a $50,000 grant to help the nonprofit continue its mission.



