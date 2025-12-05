Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Todd Sherman

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.
During the game on Dec. 4, the Lightning honored a man serving those who bravely served us.
Todd Sherman is the co-founder of The Patriot Fund, an organization that helps veterans returning from service transition to civilian life.
The Patriot Fund offers a variety of services, including service animals, power wheelchairs, mental wellness, job training, and mentorship.
For his efforts, the Lightning awarded Sherman a $50,000 grant to help The Patriot Fund continue its impactful work.
