Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Valerie Lundin

For more than 40 years, Valerie Lundin has been the heart and soul of Special Olympics in Pasco County. She's helped generations of athletes, both children and adults with intellectual disabilities, reach their fullest potential.
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on October 25, the Lightning honored Valerie Lundin, who has been transforming lives through the power of sports.

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Valerie Lundin

For more than 40 years, Lundin has been the heart and soul of Special Olympics in Pasco County. She’s helped generations of athletes, both children and adults with intellectual disabilities, reach their fullest potential.

For her efforts, The Lightning awarded Lundin with a $50,000 grant to help the Special Olympics in Pasco County continue its great work.

