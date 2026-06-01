Community wellness festival in Pinellas Park highlights mental health support

- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health and is always looking for resources to share.
Ryan moderated a mental health panel at The Care About Me Community Wellness Festival in Pinellas Park.
Watch more from Wendy Ryan at the eventCommunity wellness festival in Pinellas Park highlights mental health support
- She recently came across the non-profit Care About Me. It is funded by Pinellas County and is a free service designed exclusively for Pinellas residents. It’s a one-stop connection for mental health support, help with substance use, and addiction recovery services all in one place.
- Through Care About Me, any Pinellas resident, no matter their age, can be guided by experienced mental health counselors toward counseling, support groups, educational tools, and local treatment centers.
- You can connect with Care About Me online here or you can call or text at 727-333-CARE.
Share Your Story with Wendy
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.
Contact Wendy Ryan
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Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier