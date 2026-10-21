One man uses music and personal adversity to teach the power of human connection

TAMPA, Fla. — In August, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan was in a room with 2000 mental health therapists at the Florida Behavioral Health Conference where the keynote speakers filled the air with hope.

But one keynote speaker stood out: Greg Offner. He didn’t just speak; he sang and played the piano, which is not the norm for a work conference. But for Greg, his piano bar style is more than a performance, it’s a calling.

Getting here wasn’t easy. Greg’s journey was marked by years of serious health challenges.

“So right around the fourth surgery, I was very deeply depressed because every surgery requires a period of complete silence afterwards so your vocal cords can heal,” said Greg.

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A vocal cord injury led Greg through countless surgeries and months without a voice.

“I'm disconnected from all the social activities I was doing. I'd lost the ability to sing and perform at the piano bars. And since my day job required me to speak also, that wasn't going very well,” said Greg.

Silence took away his voice and his livelihood. But Greg found a way to re-invent himself.

He began to teach organizations how to use the same audience engagement techniques. He homed in piano bars so employees could feel more connected not just to their work, but to a true purpose.

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“No matter what you do, what industry you're in, the job, the tools, the company, the product or service, it's just a vehicle by which you deliver an experience,” said Greg.

He set out to create an unforgettable experience lifting the crowd with music and meaning.

“So, I use music as that connection point to sort of sneak the message in and let people feel what an engaging experience is like,” explained Greg.

Greg even brings audience members on stage letting them lead and feel part of something bigger.

“And so I think that when they can learn the tools to create what I call an encore experience, the type of experience that people go, I want that again," he said.