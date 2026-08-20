Pediatric psychologist discusses the pressure student athletes face

TAMPA, Fla. — The fall sports season is about to get underway, and even though playing sports can be good for your child’s physical health, they can sometimes have negative impacts on their mental well-being.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan has covered mental health for over six years.

According to experts, student-athletes face intense pressures both on and off the field, trying to balance academics, practice schedules, and more.

Data from the National Institute of Mental Health shows that one-in-three teens will experience an anxiety disorder. But for some athletes, participation in competitive sports can sometimes intensify factors that contribute to anxiety.

Ryan spoke with Dr. Davy Prathep, a pediatric psychologist from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He told Ryan that while sports can build teamwork skills, they also create a need for perfection, which can lead to burnout.

“We want kids to care about how they perform. We want them to set high goals for themselves. But we want them to do it without believing their performance determines who they are as people and as athletes. And so, recognizing that where you may finish at the end of the season is different from where you started and measuring your progress backwards to recognize that, hey, where you started this season, you've made monumental strides,” said Dr. Prathep.

His piece of advice for parents and coaches is to remind your child or team that a practice or game is not an "All or nothing" situation. There is always an opportunity to push forward after a mistake.