TAMPA, Fla. — The Rowdies are off to their best start since the 2021 season with a record of 3-0. Tampa Bay will try to stay unbeaten tomorrow when they travel to Jacksonville to face Sporting Jax.

The Rowdies are outscoring opponents 7-1 to open the season. Forward Russell Cicerone is one of a slew of new faces on Tampa Bay's roster, contributing to the early success. However, growing up in Michigan, he almost turned to his other love in sports: hockey.

WATCH: Former hockey standout Cicerone helps fuel Rowdies hot start

Former hockey standout Cicerone helps fuel Rowdies hot start

"I went to a very prestigious hockey high school, Brother Rice. Won few state championships there," Cicerone recalled. "Had a lot of guys from that school go to the NHL. I played with some NHLers. It was a great experience. I loved it growing up."

Being from Michigan, Cicerone's favorite hockey team is the Detroit Red Wings.

"The Detroit Red Wings, for sure. Hockey Town," he laughed. But he was also quick to praise a Tampa Bay Lightning legend. "Pavel Datsyuk, by far my favorite player. But I give it a shout out because Martin St. Louis was probably my second favorite player of all-time."

Hockey still plays a big part in his soccer success on the field.

"I try to use my movement and find spacing. If I can get on the move and get the ball in dangerous positions," Russell explained. "Just the spacing, timing of runs, and the flow of each game is similar to me."

Cicerone chose the Rowdies because he believes in the team's new look and energy.

"[Head coach Dominic Casciato] brought in a bunch of talented players. It was his job to get us to mesh well and get that chemistry going. I think we have. Definitely a team-first group. Win at all costs, and I’m really liking what we’re doing so far," Cicerone added.

Casciato says the team's dominant start has been a collective effort.

"Everybody’s responsible for the team’s success. That means in our box, stopping goals from going in. But also in the opposition’s box, and making sure that we’re converting our chances," he said after Friday's practice. "The guys have really brought into our ideas, and you’re seeing that come to life in the games."

The Rowdies and Sporting Jax kick off Saturday night at 7:30.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.