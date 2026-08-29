CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Beach is quickly becoming a worldwide destination, and with that comes more people swimming in one area — keeping Clearwater Beach lifeguards very busy.

WATCH: Clearwater Beach lifeguards on pace for record water rescues in 2026

Clearwater Beach lifeguards on pace for record water rescues in 2026

The number of water rescues has grown over the past few years, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue Lifeguard Division, and 2026 is on track to be record-setting.

Year Water Rescues 2024 47 2025 53 2026 (so far) 86

That is why lifeguards train every single day. Because a trip to the beach can turn dangerous in a matter of seconds.

We were on site when the team conducted a simulated drowning rescue. The drill involved multiple victims in the water, and one needed CPR. In the training exercise, the manikin survived.

Patrick Bradford manages the Clearwater lifeguard team, which is one of the largest in the state.

The team works 365 days a year; all full-time lifeguards are trained EMTs, and they are part of the Pinellas County 911 system.

"We love what we do. We're very fortunate to be here in Clearwater," Bradford said.

The team has been incredibly busy lately. In July 2026, they responded to 39 water rescues caused by rip currents — a huge jump from just 11 during the same time last year.

Bradford tells his team every day that their work matters.

"They make a difference whether they're actively responding to something and they have a profound impact or if it's just preventative actions, where it's just educating somebody or their family where that information can be passed on to someone else or a life is saved out here because somebody was in a rip current and couldn't get in. Now that person's going back to their family," Bradford said.

Not every rescue has a happy ending. Bradford said losing a life takes a toll on his team.

"It affects people differently, and it doesn't have to just deal with age. Just because you're older doesn't mean you're going to handle the negative sides of the profession better, but we have a good support staff here. Clearwater Fire & Rescue has a tremendous support staff when we encounter things like that, so we're prepared to utilize those resources if we need as well," Bradford said.

"When we encounter these situations, at least we can fall back on our training. And in hopes that we're going to do the best we can to try to make a difference, but you know there, there are sometimes we're not going to be able to."

Bradford said the best way to stay safe is to swim near a lifeguard and pay attention to the warning flags.