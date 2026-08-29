CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — TripAdvisor named Clearwater Beach the second-best beach in the United States for 2026, ranking it 17th worldwide.

Every year, millions of tourists visit the area, which sits just across Clearwater Bay. It's about a 45-minute drive from Tampa, depending on traffic.

WATCH: Clearwater Beach ranked second best beach in the US for 2026

Clearwater Beach ranked second best in the US and 17th in the world for 2026

Only about 2,300 people call Clearwater Beach home, and they rely heavily on tourists and weekend travelers to keep the local economy afloat.

It is easy to see why tourists flock here — but what keeps locals here even after back-to-back hurricanes two years ago?

Clearwater Beach is a family-friendly destination with attractions like a Ferris wheel, a bungee trampoline, and a giant inflatable slide called the Hippo.

White, powdery sand meets calm blue water, perfect for swimming, boating, and other water sports.

"I like Clearwater. I think it's a really, really wonderful place," one resident told Tampa Bay 28's Andrew Kinsey.

Then there is Pier 60 — fishing by day and live entertainment every evening, all ending in spectacular sunsets.

"Looking out at the water, it's so peaceful. It's beautiful," a homeowner said.

Locals also praise the food scene. Residents recommended The Boxer Kitchen and Bar, Forlini's Italian, and Mandalay Prime Steak House, among others.

Lisa Chandler is a prominent Clearwater Beach business owner and community organizer best known as the founder of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival and coordinator of the nightly Sunsets at Pier 60 celebration.

Chandler has her own favorite spot.

"My hidden gem on Clearwater Beach would have to be the Sandbar, which is a tiki bar at the Opal Sands on Clearwater Beach," Chandler said.

But the food and attractions are not the only reasons residents love it here. For many, it is the people.

"My neighbors, my friends, it's a community. I've gotten to know so many people here, and I will tell you, going through the hurricanes brought us all together and, and it really does feel like home now," the homeowner said.

"There's a lot of people that are involved here, and I like that because I've lived places where nobody says a thing," the resident said.

And two of the newest residents love it here, too. Sea lions Tuna and Wahoo recently relocated from Miami to a 250,000-gallon habitat at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Kelsey Fisher, Senior Animal Care Specialist at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said the sea lions are settling in well.

"We want to make sure that they have that trusting relationship with us. We're learning about things that they find reinforcing, where they're successful, and so far they have hit every challenge head-on. They are adapting to every new area of their habitat," Fisher said.

Clearwater Beach is also home to several well-known family-friendly events. The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival returns March 26, 2027, with the theme Pirates, Mermaids, and Underwater Adventures.

Chandler organizes the event and is also behind a brand-new free family event coming this New Year's Eve.

"Sunset to Sparkle is our newest event! It will take place on Thursday, December 31st here at Pier 60 Park. It's an early New Year's celebration that will have grand finale fireworks at 9pm here on Clearwater Beach," said Chandler.

Before the New Year arrives, the Clearwater Beach Christmas Parade is also on, and it's good for all ages. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Sean Daly has served as grand marshal for three years running and will serve again this year.