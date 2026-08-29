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Clearwater mayor talks hurricane recovery, historic pavilion

Mayor Bruce Rector spoke with Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey about ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton and new ownership of Crabby's Beachside Pavilion.
Clearwater mayor talks hurricane recovery, historic pavilion
Clearwater mayor talks hurricane recovery, historic pavilion
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CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector appeared on Tampa Bay 28's Clearwater Beach live community show Friday and spoke one-on-one with morning anchor Andrew Kinsey.

WATCH: Clearwater mayor talks hurricane recovery, historic pavilion

Clearwater mayor talks hurricane recovery, historic pavilion

Rector discussed why hurricane recovery from back-to-back storms Helene and Milton is taking so long, nearly two years after the hurricanes hit, and the projects still underway.

The mayor also addressed the new ownership of Crabby's Beachside Pavilion. Beachside Hospitality Group runs the 100-year-old building, and Rector said he is delighted the new owners are caring for the historic structure, which is the oldest beach pavilion in Florida.

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens are becoming one of Florida's fastest-growing pet trends. A Tampa Bay breeder tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska the demand for the miniature birds has exploded.

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

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