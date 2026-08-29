CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector appeared on Tampa Bay 28's Clearwater Beach live community show Friday and spoke one-on-one with morning anchor Andrew Kinsey.

WATCH: Clearwater mayor talks hurricane recovery, historic pavilion

Clearwater mayor talks hurricane recovery, historic pavilion

Rector discussed why hurricane recovery from back-to-back storms Helene and Milton is taking so long, nearly two years after the hurricanes hit, and the projects still underway.

The mayor also addressed the new ownership of Crabby's Beachside Pavilion. Beachside Hospitality Group runs the 100-year-old building, and Rector said he is delighted the new owners are caring for the historic structure, which is the oldest beach pavilion in Florida.