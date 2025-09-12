Davenport is booming and showing no signs of slowing down

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The word is out, Polk County is home to one of the fastest-growing towns in the country.

Just a short drive from Tampa and Orlando along the I-4 corridor, you’ll find Davenport.

“We got a lot of people moving in the area,” said Mayor Brynn Summerlin.

“It is also in a great location,” said Elvis Reyes, owner of Flower Power Florist.

The population here has jumped by more than 9,000 people since 2020.

“Everywhere I go, there is diversity,” said Rafael Nieves, owner of Remix Games and Collectibles.

Founded in the late 1800s as a small railroad town. It helped put the town on the map with development in the area.

Citrus farming eventually became the heartbeat of the local economy, with no shortage of orange groves, cattle, and undeveloped land in the town. However, that started to change in 2000, when neighboring Kissimmee and ChampionsGate started booming, Davenport became a spillover for growth.

With popular theme parks like Disney and Universal nearby, the hospitality industry here is robust.

“I saw how big it really grew, and it felt like an area that a lot of people were coming to. It is a good vacation area,” said Brando, a Davenport-based barber.

From vacation rentals to quiet neighborhood retreats, Davenport is evolving into the spot to live, work, and play! This city is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Davenport was a sleepy little town in Northeast Polk County, and we're not sleepy anymore. The giant has awoken,” said Mayor Summerlin.