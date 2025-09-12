Mayor speaks about growth and development in the city

DAVENPORT, Fla. — It’s safe to call Davenport a boomtown.

This community is booming with a sudden and rapid population and economic growth.

Foresight from city leadership here has been critical in not only planning for the boom but also managing it.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey spoke with the Mayor of Davenport, Brynn Summerlin, about the growth.

“We're growing at the tune of probably 150 houses a month. So, we've got a lot of people moving in the area there's we're annexing at a breakneck pace. We're adding a lot of square miles to the city as fast as we possibly can,” said Mayor Summerlin.

“Is there a danger of growing too fast that you may run away?” asked Kinsey.

“Folks who like the small-town feel, as a guy who's lived here since 1969, yes, 100%. I'd like to say controlled growth, but I don't know that the market is going to allow us to be controlled growth, as long as our governor is smiling and saying, Come to Florida, and the folks coming out of New York and California and other places coming to Florida, and they're looking for a place to park their new home, or put a new home or move into a new home. That growth is coming, whether the city of Davenport has anything to do with it or not,” explained Mayor Summerlin

“Can you look into your crystal ball and tell me what you see Davenport looking like in 10 years?” asked Kinsey.

“Davenport, in 10 years, there's probably going to be 35,000 people, which will very, very easily put us probably the fourth largest city in Polk County. It could be more. You know, barring any economic crisis, I think the growth is going to continue to grow,” said Mayor Summerlin.

Even with all the growth, the mayor told Kinsey the city is fiscally sound with zero debt in their general fund. Many of their projects are paid off, including The Tom Fellows Community Center.

Tom Fellows Community Center has been open for about three years and is one of the crown jewels of the Davenport community. It has a gym, two basketball courts, an art center, and a larger banquet hall that they are now working to expand.