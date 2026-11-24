NEW TAMPA, Fla. — After nearly a decade representing residents at Tampa City Hall, newly elected State Rep. Luis Viera is taking on a new role in Tallahassee, but many of the issues he plans to tackle remain familiar.

Viera sat down with Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey to discuss his transition from the seven-member Tampa City Council to the 120-member Florida House, the challenges facing fast-growing New Tampa and the issues he intends to prioritize in the Legislature.

“It’s different,” Viera said of the transition.

Viera said he has spoken with former Tampa City Council member and state representative Shawn Harrison about making the same move from local to state government.

“One minute you’re out on the House floor,” Viera said. “It’s very different, but that’s life. You have change, and you go forward.”

Keeping New Tampa's needs in focus

Although Viera is leaving City Hall, he said many of the people he will represent are the same constituents he served locally. That gives him an opportunity to continue advocating for issues he worked on during his 10 years on the council.

He also said he believes elected offices should eventually make room for new leadership.

“As much as I love that position, it’s time to move on,” Viera said.

The transition comes as New Tampa continues to add homes, businesses and residents, increasing pressure on roads, public safety services, parks and other infrastructure.

Viera said keeping up with that growth will require cooperation between state and local leaders.

“We continue to grow, and it’s incumbent on local government, in cooperation with state government, to subsidize that growth through infrastructure investments,” he said.

Viera pointed specifically to public safety, mass transit, mobility, parks and recreation, and affordable and accessible housing as areas where he believes government needs to do more.

Public safety and local funding

Vieira also raised concerns about Amendment 3 and its potential impact on local government revenue.

While he said lawmakers should respect voters' desire for tax relief and agreed local governments should look for places to cut unnecessary spending, Viera argued that communities still need sufficient funding for essential services.

“You’ve got to have provisions for public safety and for mass transit,” Viera said. “I do believe that the right of local government to raise additional revenue for our cops, for our firefighters and for mass transit should be respected.”

Viera said his concerns are particularly focused on potential consequences for police and fire services as growing communities demand more resources.

Priorities in Tallahassee

Public safety will remain one of Viera’s top priorities as he begins his work in the Florida House.

He said he wants to pursue workers' compensation reform for first responders, support the construction of additional fire stations and increase support for law enforcement.

Viera also identified veterans' issues, services for people with disabilities and Florida’s Medicaid waiver programs as priorities.

Health care access is another issue he wants lawmakers to address.

Viera said he hopes there is room for discussion about expanding Medicaid coverage to certain groups of Floridians, particularly people who work but still cannot afford health insurance.

“We have too many people here in Florida who work full time and still can’t afford health insurance,” Viera said. “And no matter what party you’re from, that’s wrong.”

For Viera, the venue has changed from Tampa City Hall to the state Capitol, but his central challenge remains much the same: finding ways for government services and infrastructure to keep pace with the continued growth of New Tampa and the surrounding region.