NEW TAMPA, Fla. — A holiday classic is taking center stage in New Tampa as the New Tampa Performing Arts Center prepares for a season filled with ballet, theater, live music and community events.

Tampa Bay City Ballet is rehearsing scenes from The Nutcracker ahead of performances scheduled for Dec. 11 through Dec. 19 at the performing arts center.

The production is part of a growing lineup designed to give New Tampa residents access to arts and entertainment closer to home.

General Manager Keith Arsenault said the upcoming season will feature several local arts organizations, including Tampa Bay City Ballet and New Tampa Players.

The center is also working on collaborations featuring the Tampa Bay Symphony and Tampa Jazz Club, expanding the types of live performances available at the venue.

Beyond traditional stage productions, the performing arts center hosts other events and programming intended to make the facility a community destination.

The venue has also recently undergone renovations, changes that come as the center continues to expand its programming and welcome audiences from New Tampa and across the Tampa Bay area.

For performers, the facility provides a local stage to showcase their work. For residents, it offers another entertainment option in a part of Tampa that continues to grow.

The December performances of The Nutcracker will bring one of the holiday season’s best-known traditions to that stage, while giving audiences a preview of what the New Tampa Performing Arts Center has planned for the season ahead.

