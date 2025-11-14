Ruskin: A community where old Florida charm meets new opportunities

RUSKIN, Fla. — Once known for its tomato fields, Ruskin is now a rapidly developing area in Hillsborough County.

“It's not the same little, small waterfront town as when I came here,” said Lori Rowell, the owner of The Beach House.

“It's a place for people to come to a destination, to shop and eat, go to the beach," said Rowell.

But even with all the change, neighbors say the heart of Ruskin is still the same.

"We still have a bunch of small businesses, mom and pop shops, a lot of locally owned things as well as we still have agriculture that we are trying to hang on to, and I think that that is just the best thing,” said Nicole Ferrera, owner of the Ruskin Fresh Market.

Families are moving here for affordable homes, access to the water, and that small-town feel that’s getting harder to find.

"We bought a house here, and moved from St Petersburg, and came here, and at first I'm like, No, I really didn't like the air because it was like little bit country, but then I started to realize it was quiet, it was peaceful, and I just fell in love with it. And I'm like, I would not want to go anywhere else,” said Kerry Lewis, from Authentic Island Jerk.

From the Little Manatee River to the Apollo Beach Marina, outdoor life is part of everyday life.

And with new schools, restaurants, and businesses opening every year, Ruskin is proving it’s more than just a place to live, it’s a place to grow.

"We're growing so much and so many more new people are coming in, there's still a core of people who founded and have grown up here and just knowing that, whether you're old resident or a new resident, knowing that they're here for you and that they're willing to step up for their community, and just having that here, it's just really family and neighbors, is just really what it's all about,” said Julie Cockerham, the owner of The Fish House.



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years.

