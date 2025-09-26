Safety Harbor: A small town with a lot of charm

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Tucked along the west shore of Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor is a straight shot from downtown Tampa about a 30-minute drive across the County Campbell Causeway.

With a population of just under 20,000, it’s small, cozy, and community proud.

“Everyone knows each other. All the businesses know each other. And yeah, it's just, it's nothing like it. You say hi to everyone walking down the street, and it's just you don't get that feeling anywhere else. So, I just love the community,” said Kaylee Duncan, Safety Harbor resident.

From its historic main street lined with shops and restaurants to its breathtaking waterfront views, Safety Harbor is a go-to spot for families and foodies.

“One thing that is definitely good is coffee. It's really cool place to enjoy time with friends,” said one Safety Harbor resident.

The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is a landmark that’s been welcoming visitors for generations. It was built around natural mineral springs that were once believed to have healing powers.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 100th anniversary, so 100 Years of healing waters and the most beautiful spa, really, in the world,” said Lisa Margarone, the director of marketing for the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa.

From monthly food festivals and live music, community events bring this little town to life.

Safety Harbor is proof that sometimes the best destinations come in small packages.



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.

