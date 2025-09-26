Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is celebrating 100 years in the community

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is a staple in this waterfront town, and it’s world-famous.

It offers something for everyone, from the spa to the new fitness center to the pools and even dining.

The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is celebrating a milestone, 100 years in this community!

Lisa Margarone, the director of marketing, said being a part of this community is an honor.

"The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is certainly the cornerstone of our lovely community of Safety Harbor,” said Margarone.

"We are just really honored and thrilled to be here for 100 years and to celebrate with this amazing community," said Margarone.

The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa has added a new addition, The Lighthouse Bar. It’s open Friday and Saturday nights and offers food and drinks.



Anchor Deiah Riley

