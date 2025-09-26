Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is celebrating 100 years in the community

Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is celebrating 100 years in the community
WFTS
Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is celebrating 100 years in the community
Posted

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is a staple in this waterfront town, and it’s world-famous.

It offers something for everyone, from the spa to the new fitness center to the pools and even dining.

The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is celebrating a milestone, 100 years in this community!

Lisa Margarone, the director of marketing, said being a part of this community is an honor.

"The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is certainly the cornerstone of our lovely community of Safety Harbor,” said Margarone.

"We are just really honored and thrilled to be here for 100 years and to celebrate with this amazing community," said Margarone.

The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa has added a new addition, The Lighthouse Bar. It’s open Friday and Saturday nights and offers food and drinks.


Share Your Story with Deiah

Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.
Contact Deiah Riley

.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.