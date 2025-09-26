Safety Harbor’s Market on Main returns for the season

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — After a short break that started in mid-July to avoid the summer heat, Safety Harbor’s Market on Main is back.

It kicked off again on Sept. 21.

“We're here every Sunday. It's 10 to three. It's super cool. It's like, it's nice to have a place for the community to gather once a week that's not on social media, you know, and kind of get to know everybody that lives in this city,” said Adam Smith, who manages Market on Main.

More than 60 vendors set up in John Wilson Park along Main Street.

“We have produce, flowers, honey, jams, jewelry, clothing. So, like, a good variety of all different kinds of vendors. We have, like attractions, like free yoga every Sunday, we have sound healing. We have Latin music, yeah, we have farm animals that come and stuff like that, so kids can play with, like, baby chicks and cows,” said Smith.

Market on Main runs every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Downtown Safety Harbor.

You can learn more about the market here.



Anchor Deiah Riley

