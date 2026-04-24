Shining a spotlight on Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale is quietly growing as a modern-day destination, drawing families, retirees and professionals looking for a balance between progress and a small-town feel.

Tucked between Orlando and Tampa in Polk County, the city offers a central location along Interstate 4 while maintaining its Old Florida charm.

"I like to say we're near all the chaos without being in the middle of it," said Camp Margaritaville Marketing Manager Abby Follansbee.

Founded in 1880 by settlers from the Northeast, Auburndale quickly grew into a citrus powerhouse. Railroads and highways later turned the city into a key transportation hub connecting it to the rest of Florida.

"You go down to the downtown Auburndale, it still has the same characteristics, the same charm as it had 100 years ago. Um, it still has the same charm as the residents that it did 100 years ago," said Auburndale Parks and Recreation Director Cody McGhee.

Today, development is picking up along the outskirts of town with expanding industry near I4. The location makes it easy to commute while offering more space and a stronger sense of community.

"We started out here years back. It was kind of, uh, in the middle of Tampa and Orlando, so a lot of people like that. They come and work here and then they can, they live here and then they can... Either work in Auburndale or they can go to Tampa or Orlando, so it's kind of a central Florida location," said International Market World President Vincent To.

Outdoor living impacts the local economy through sports tournaments, lodging and quiet sunsets along local lakes.

"You see that kind of cooperation between like the city and the schools and and you know it's just it's it's a great way for people to really kind of experience that still experience that small town atmosphere," Visit Central Florida Senior Economic Development Manager Marc Zimmerman said.

The city represents the best of both worlds, proving a place does not have to be a big city to make a big impact.

"It's growing and growing and growing, becoming a bigger and bigger city, but it's still that home, that hometown feel," McGhee said.

City leaders say growth will continue in the coming years, driven by new housing and business development.