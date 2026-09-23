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Tampa Bay 28 will bring 'Good Morning Tampa Bay' live show to Bartow this Friday

All the live fun starts at 6 a.m. Plus Sean Daly will be at a 'smash room,' so tune in!
Good Morning Tampa Bay will be live in Bartow this Friday
Good Morning Tampa Bay is live in Bartow this Friday
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BARTOW, Fla. — Get ready for your close-up, Bartow!

This Friday, starting at 6am, Tampa Bay 28's "Good Morning Tampa Bay" show — including anchor Deiah Riley and reporter Sean Daly — will bring its Community Show series to Bartow.

Nicknamed "The City of Oaks and Azaleas," this Polk County gem is an absolute charmer, with murals galore, a picturesque downtown and great cuisine.

WATCH "GOOD MORNING TAMPA BAY IS LIVE IN BARTOW THIS FRIDAY"

Good Morning Tampa Bay is live in Bartow this Friday

Trish Pfeiffer, Bartow city commissioner, says her town is famous for its hospitality and civic pride — two big reasons why Tampa Bay 28 is making the trip.

"People come here, or they move here, and they say the people are so friendly, and I believe that's true," says Trish. "We take that to heart, and we love making people feel welcome here in our city."

To follow Sean Daly's shenanigans, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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IN YOUR COMMUNITY

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