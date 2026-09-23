Tampa Bay 28 will bring 'Good Morning Tampa Bay' live show to Bartow this Friday

BARTOW, Fla. — Get ready for your close-up, Bartow!
This Friday, starting at 6am, Tampa Bay 28's "Good Morning Tampa Bay" show — including anchor Deiah Riley and reporter Sean Daly — will bring its Community Show series to Bartow.
Nicknamed "The City of Oaks and Azaleas," this Polk County gem is an absolute charmer, with murals galore, a picturesque downtown and great cuisine.
WATCH "GOOD MORNING TAMPA BAY IS LIVE IN BARTOW THIS FRIDAY"
Trish Pfeiffer, Bartow city commissioner, says her town is famous for its hospitality and civic pride — two big reasons why Tampa Bay 28 is making the trip.
"People come here, or they move here, and they say the people are so friendly, and I believe that's true," says Trish. "We take that to heart, and we love making people feel welcome here in our city."
To follow Sean Daly's shenanigans, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.
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