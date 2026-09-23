Polk County Tax Collector employee found dead after being accused of placing hidden camera in bathroom

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a Lakeland man who was the suspect in a video voyeurism case was found deceased.

Sean Krause, 60, was found deceased in Colt Creek Park on the morning of Sept. 22.

On Sept. 21, PCSO said it responded to the Polk County Tax Collector’s Office Information and Technology building in Bartow after an employee found a hidden camera in the women’s restroom.

The camera was found in a box of disposable toilet seat holders. PCSO said detectives reviewed the device's SD card and found video of a man, identified as Krause, placing the camera in the restroom. Krause was the office IT manager.

Deputies went to Krause’s home and a witness said he confessed to recording employees in the bathroom while at work. PCSO said the witness told them Krause left the home with some medicines and without his cell phone.

Deputies found Krause deceased in his car in the park around 8:25 a.m.

PCSO said Krause would have been charged with multiple felony counts of digital video voyeurism.